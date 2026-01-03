Bulls Defeat Pelicans Despite Missing Top Scorers

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Bulls secured a 134-118 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, even with their top two scorers sidelined due to injuries.

Matas Buzelis contributed significantly to the win, scoring 19 points along with six rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 27 minutes of play. He struggled with his shooting, particularly from three-point range, making just 2 of 9 attempts. Despite these struggles, he made enough attempts to help his team, shooting 47.1 percent overall.

“It was great to see the team step up tonight,” said Buzelis. “We had to play differently without our main guys, but everyone contributed.”

Isaac Okoro led the Bulls with a season-high 24 points, while Tre Jones added 20 points and 12 assists. In total, all five Chicago starters scored in double figures, and three bench players also reached that mark.

The Bulls played without Josh Giddey and Coby White, who are expected to miss several games due to injuries. Giddey has tightness in his left hamstring, while White has tightness in his right calf. The Bulls also announced center Zach Collins will be reevaluated in 10 days for a sprained toe.

Zion Williamson was the standout performer for New Orleans, scoring 31 points, while Jordan Poole added 26 off the bench. This loss marked the fifth consecutive defeat for the Pelicans, who will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

The Bulls will also face a challenging matchup this Friday against the Orlando Magic. Chicago showcased its fast-paced style, scoring 25 points off fast breaks and dominating in the paint.

“We had to play aggressive and take what they gave us,” said Okoro. “It feels good to win and get some momentum going.”