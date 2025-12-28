Sports
Bulls Host Bucks as Giannis Antetokounmpo Returns from Injury
Chicago, IL – The Chicago Bulls (15-15) will try to extend their five-game winning streak when they face the Milwaukee Bucks (12-19) on December 27, 2025, at the United Center.
The Bulls are coming off a 109-102 win against the Philadelphia 76ers and have scored at least 126 points in four of their last five games. Coach Billy Donovan praised his team’s effort, saying, “We’ve really found our rhythm on offense.” Milwaukee, however, has struggled recently, suffering a 125-104 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies the previous night.
Milwaukee will see the return of star player Giannis Antetokounmpo, who missed the last eight games due to a calf injury. Coach Doc Rivers confirmed he is expected to play but could face minutes restrictions. “He has been working hard to get back on the court. His presence changes everything for us,” Rivers said.
Antetokounmpo has averaged 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists this season while shooting 63.9% from the field. The Bucks have struggled without him, going 2-6 in his absence and slipping to 11th place in the Eastern Conference.
Chicago’s recent success contrasts sharply with Milwaukee’s performance; the Bulls have won six of their last seven games. Keys to Chicago’s strategy include strong transition play and solid rebounding, while Milwaukee must improve its offense, which has averaged just 104 points over the last week.
The last matchup between these teams was a decisive 126-110 victory for the Bucks in early November, where Antetokounmpo dominated with 41 points and 15 rebounds.
This game is pivotal for both teams as they continue to position themselves in the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls hope to maintain momentum at home while the Bucks aim to rebound from their recent slump.
Tip-off at the United Center is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
