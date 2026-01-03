Bulls and Magic Face Off Amid Player Injuries and Betting Odds

CHICAGO, Illinois – The Orlando Magic (19-15) will take on the Chicago Bulls (16-17) at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, January 2. Both teams are coming off different trends, with the Magic alternating wins and losses over their last eight games, while the Bulls recently enjoyed a five-game winning streak.

The Magic are fresh off a win against the Indiana Pacers, where they managed a close victory of 112-110, though they failed to cover the 4.5-point spread. Paolo Banchero was a standout in that game, scoring 29 points on 12-for-21 shooting.

On the other hand, the Bulls bounced back from two losses with a decisive 134-118 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. They covered as 2-point favorites in that matchup, with eight players scoring in double figures, including Isaac Okoro, who led with 23 points.

With both teams struggling with injuries, the Bulls are listed as home underdogs for the upcoming game. Chicago’s Josh Giddey and Coby White will miss the game, while the Magic will be without Moritz Wagner and Franz Wagner. Jonathan Isaac’s status remains questionable.

Ayo Dosunmu of the Bulls has been inconsistent this season. He is averaging 13.8 points per game but has failed to surpass 14.5 points in eight consecutive contests. The Bulls, however, have performed well as underdogs, boasting a 13-4 record against the spread.

In contrast, the Magic have not been as successful when favored, covering only 9 of their 15 attempts this season. Historical matchups between the teams show a close competition, with the season series tied 1-1.

As the game approaches, betting lines will fluctuate. Nevertheless, analysts are leaning toward the Bulls, especially given the Magic’s recent struggles to cover spreads. Expect a tight contest.

The matchup promises an exciting evening for fans, with both squads aiming to build momentum toward the second half of the season.