Bulls Rookie Noa Essengue Struggles in Summer League Debut Against Raptors

LAS VEGAS — Noa Essengue, a rookie forward for the Chicago Bulls, faced a tough challenge in his summer league debut on Friday night, as the team suffered a lopsided 116-72 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Essengue finished the game with just five points, three rebounds, and seven turnovers, while missing both of his free-throw attempts.

“I’m disappointed,” Essengue said after the game. “That’s my first game. But I just have to take it in. I can just get better right now. That just gives me more confidence.”

Friday’s matchup was important not only for Essengue but also for the Bulls’ fans and coaching staff. Teammates Isaac Okoro, Ayo Dosunmu, Kevin Huerter, and Coby White watched intently from the courtside seats at Cox Pavilion. Meanwhile, executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas, general manager Marc Eversley, and coach Billy Donovan observed from baseline seating.

Though summer league often features young players adjusting to the pace of professional basketball, Essengue’s struggles stood out. At just 18 years old, and with less than a week of NBA practices under his belt, expectations for him were tempered. The Bulls do not anticipate he will take on a significant role at the start of the season.

Essengue exhibited signs of inexperience, as he mishandled the ball and turned it over during critical moments in the game. In one instance, he lost the ball while attempting a behind-the-back cut and later drove directly into a double team, resulting in another turnover. An accidental swat that sent a rebound into the basket further underscored his early struggles.

Despite the rough beginning, Essengue showed flashes of potential. He managed to create some defensive plays, including a well-timed block that led to a fast-break opportunity for the Bulls. He also demonstrated his scoring ability with a transition dunk and a three-pointer in the first quarter.

However, his overall performance highlighted the areas that need improvement. His shots often failed to find the basket, and at times he appeared overwhelmed by the physicality of the game, logging fewer rebounds than the 5-foot-8 guard Yuki Kawamura.

“I need to improve everything — my dribble, my shooting skills, my going to the basket,” Essengue said. “I missed a lot of shots, I did a lot of turnovers.”

The game also offered insights into how Essengue might complement second-year forward Matas Buzelis, the No. 11 pick in 2024. Buzelis, who scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds in this game, is expected to have a significant role in the upcoming season.

Though both players have promising futures, they possess different playing styles and physical attributes. Buzelis showcases more confidence and agility, while Essengue is still adjusting to his frame and speed.

Buzelis offered encouragement to Essengue, reminding him that many stars, such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, also faced difficulties during their early careers. “These games come so fast, you’ve got to have a short memory,” Buzelis said. “I always tell him: ‘You’re great. You’re going to be great. So you’ve got to work on just moving onto the next play.’”

The Bulls are set to face the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, providing Essengue with a quick opportunity to bounce back from his initial outing.