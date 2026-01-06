Sports
Bulls Stay Even With Magic Behind Buzelis’ Big Night
CHICAGO, Illinois — Matas Buzelis scored 21 points and led the Chicago Bulls to a 121-114 victory over the Orlando Magic on January 2, helping lift the team’s record to 17-17 this season.
Buzelis had a standout performance despite a rocky start, making only one of six shots in the first half. His night took a turn when he electrified the crowd with a powerful dunk over Magic guard Jalen Suggs, marking it as a front-runner for NBA’s dunk of the year.
After halftime, Buzelis came out strong, hitting a three-pointer and scoring two layups off offensive rebounds. He finished the game with a career-high seven assists while also contributing nine rebounds and two blocks with just two turnovers.
“It was a complete game for him,” Chicago head coach Billy Donovan said. “He really showed what he can do when he plays with confidence.”
In addition to Buzelis, Nikola Vucevic notched a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams contributed 17 and 15 points, respectively. Kevin Huerter provided a spark off the bench with 20 points.
On the Magic’s side, Paolo Banchero led all scorers with 31 points, followed by 18 from Anthony Black. Despite a strong start, Orlando struggled in the fourth quarter, shooting just 33.3%, including a disappointing 1-for-11 from three-point range.
The Bulls’ defense turned it up in the final moments, allowing Chicago to build on a slim lead after pulling ahead 100-95 thanks to a Desmond Bane three-pointer. Buzelis scored all of Chicago’s points during a crucial 7-2 run that secured the victory.
Next, the Bulls will face the Charlotte Hornets, marking the third meeting between the two teams this season. Both will enter the contest following back-to-back games.
With injuries affecting key players like Josh Giddey and Coby White, Buzelis’s development is crucial for the Bulls as they navigate a challenging schedule leading up to the February 5 trade deadline.
