Sports
Bundesliga Kickoff: Hoffenheim Faces Tough Match Against Leverkusen
LEVERKUSEN, Germany — The Bundesliga is back, and TSG Hoffenheim is ready to kick off the season against Bayer 04 Leverkusen this Saturday at 3:30 PM. Head coach Christian Ilzer spoke about the excitement for the new season, the challenges ahead, and the team’s goals during a press conference.
“The anticipation is huge for us to start the league together as a team. Everyone is tasked with optimizing themselves to create some surprises in this strong league,” said Ilzer, reflecting on his team’s readiness for the opener.
Hoffenheim recently played against Hansa Rostock, and Ilzer expressed optimism about the performance, stating, “The match showed us that we are on a good path. We identified some errors that we want to correct, but mistakes are normal at this point. The cup game gave us confidence, but we must properly assess our task in Leverkusen.”
Ilzer described Leverkusen as a strong opponent, even after a managerial change. “They’ve lost some key players but have strengthened their squad and are still a top team. They bring a lot of speed and individual quality,” he said, reminding his players to prepare well for a challenging match.
Discussing Hoffenheim’s chances, he added, “If we manage to take something away from this game, it will be seen as a surprise. They were the runners-up last year and’ll compete internationally. We need to remain confident as we face a strong opponent, but we believe in our abilities.”
Ilzer emphasized their focus on creating a recognizable playing style. “We want to be unpleasant for every opponent, not just in defense but by challenging them throughout the game,” he declared.
On player fitness, Ilzer confirmed that Grischa Prömel is back and that Ozan Kabak is improving, although they need match minutes. However, the team is missing Adam Hložek due to a recent operation. “He’s a key player for us, and we’re eager to get him back on the field,” he commented.
Regarding the team lineup, Ilzer noted the importance of evaluating each game individually, emphasizing that even a winning combination may need adjustments based on opposing teams.
While Hoffenheim looks to implement process and action goals for the season, Ilzer is optimistic about creating a positive atmosphere in the club. “We’ve made significant steps and there’s great spirit within the team,” he said.
As for results, he emphasized the need to focus on gradual progress, stating, “If we execute our plans properly every day, we increase the chances of reaching our milestones. We want to create an experience for our fans that leads to celebrations beyond just staying in the league.”
Both teams have undergone significant restructuring, making this first match particularly unpredictable. Fans are eager to see how Hoffenheim’s new squad will perform, with kickoff just around the corner.
