Munich, Germany — ESPN kicked off its exclusive coverage of the 2025-26 Bundesliga season today with the highly anticipated matchup between reigning champions FC Bayern München and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena. The match started at 2:30 p.m. ET and was available via live streaming on ESPN+ in both English and Spanish, with broadcasts on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

This season marks a significant partnership for ESPN, which will stream over 300 Bundesliga matches across its platforms. Additionally, select games will be aired on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes. As part of a multi-year agreement, the ESPN App will serve as the exclusive streaming home for all Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga matches in the U.S.

American players continue to make waves in the Bundesliga, with talents like Malik Tillman (Bayer 04 Leverkusen), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), and James Sands (St. Pauli) expected to play pivotal roles. Many of these athletes are viewed as crucial components for the U.S. Men’s National Team ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, making the Bundesliga a must-watch league for American soccer fans.

The opening weekend includes a packed schedule of matches: FC Bayern München faces RB Leipzig today, while other prominent matchups feature Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. TSG Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt vs. SV Werder Bremen, all streaming on ESPN+. The action continues with additional clashes on Sunday, including 1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. 1. FC Köln.

ESPN has assembled a top-notch commentary team for Bundesliga coverage, along with exclusive programs such as ESPN FC, which provides daily news and analysis. The show features insights from a rotating panel of experts, enhancing the viewing experience for fans eager to stay updated on league happenings.

Fans tuning in can expect robust coverage across ESPN’s social media platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, where match highlights and behind-the-scenes content will be shared.

The Bundesliga continues to be a competitive league, demonstrating that it is a thrilling destination for both local and American soccer enthusiasts.