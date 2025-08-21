Bungie CEO Pete Parsons Steps Down After 23 Years

NEW YORK, NY — Pete Parsons, CEO of Bungie, has announced he will leave the company after 23 years. His departure comes as Bungie navigates challenges with its popular game Destiny 2 and a delayed launch for its upcoming title, Marathon.

In a blog post on the company’s website, Parsons expressed gratitude for his time at Bungie. “This journey has been the honor of a lifetime,” he wrote. He joined Bungie in 2002, becoming an executive producer for Halo 2 and later taking the helm as CEO in 2016.

Under Parsons’ leadership, Bungie thrived with multiple expansions for Destiny 2, though recent events have impacted the studio’s success. The company’s acquisition by Sony in 2022 aimed to leverage Bungie’s expertise in live-service games, but it has faced difficulties, including significant layoffs in 2023 and 2024 that affected many longtime employees.

Justin Truman, a 15-year veteran at Bungie and general manager for Destiny 2, will take over as CEO. In a statement, Truman acknowledged the studio’s recent challenges but assured that the team remains dedicated to creating inspiring game worlds.

“We are hard at work right now doing that — both with Marathon and Destiny,” Truman said. “We’ll have more to show you in both of these worlds later this year.”

As Bungie’s upcoming title, Marathon, faces its own hurdles, including a troubled alpha testing phase and a marketing scandal, it remains unclear when the game will officially launch. The company has not yet set a new release date but aims for sometime before March 31, 2026.