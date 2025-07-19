Bungie Disables Destiny 2 Power Farm, Splitting Player Community

NEW YORK, NY — Bungie has disabled the Encore mission in Destiny 2‘s Pinnacle Ops after it became a speed farm for high power gains. The change, made public on July 17, 2025, leaves some players far behind in power levels while others gained substantial rewards.

The inclusion of a triple grapple modifier allowed players to complete the Encore mission quickly, yielding an excessive amount of gear. Bungie acknowledged the issue, stating, “We have identified an issue where the Encore mission is substantially easier to complete and dropping higher quantities of rewards than intended within Pinnacle Ops.” As a result, the company disabled both the Encore mission and the “Grappler” modifier.

The decision to disable these features came after three days, during which many players took advantage of the farming opportunity. Those players climbed power levels rapidly while others continued to play the campaign normally. This disparity has created a divide within the game’s community, as a significant portion of players is now at a lower power level compared to their peers.

Bungie faces challenges in resolving the situation. Reactivating the farm isn’t an option, and rolling back rewards for those who benefited from the exploit could further alienate players. Many in the community are left wondering how to restore balance without cutting off those who made progress.

The situation is creating tensions, highlighting potential pitfalls in the game’s design, especially with feature interactions that can lead to unintentional exploits. Players remain alert for other similar opportunities, as the system continues to evolve.