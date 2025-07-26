Burger King Launches New Beverage Line Amid Competitive Market

Miami, FL – Burger King has introduced a new lineup of beverage options, including four Iced Coffee Cold Foam varieties and two Real Juice Lemonades, the company confirmed on Friday.

The move aims to diversify the fast-food chain’s drink offerings as competition grows in the beverage market. Brands like Starbucks and McDonald's have increased their stakes in the coffee and refreshment categories, prompting Burger King to enhance its menu.

Available nationwide, the new Iced Coffee Cold Foam options include Vanilla, Mocha, Plain, and Black, with the Plain variety offered at select locations. The two Real Juice Lemonades are Strawberry Lemonade, made with real fruit juice, and Mango Peach Lemonade, resulting from a blend of lemonade, peach, and mango juices.

Prices for these beverages are set at a recommended $2.49 for a small, $2.79 for medium, and $3.29 for a large, although prices may vary by location. A Burger King spokesperson described the drinks as refreshing, emphasizing the quality of ingredients.

This beverage expansion follows the recent launch of the BBQ Brisket Whopper, Burger King’s first menu item created through its “Whopper by You” platform, allowing customers to submit ideas for new products.

Kevin Thompson, CEO of 9i Capital Group, noted that Burger King is looking to capture market share among coffee drinkers who frequent competitors like Starbucks and Dutch Bros. He stated, “These new drinks are part of a strategy to lure in those customers.”

Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor at the University of Tennessee at Martin, remarked that the new items aim to bring back customers who have shifted to home cooking due to inflationary pressures that have impacted fast-food revenues.

With the introduction of these beverages, Burger King seeks to enhance customer engagement while refreshing its core offerings in the competitive U.S. marketplace.