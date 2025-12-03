Burger King Launches SpongeBob Menu in Time for Holidays

MIAMI, FL, Dec. 1, 2025 — Burger King is inviting guests to dive into an under-the-sea adventure starting Dec. 2, featuring new menu items inspired by The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.

The limited-time menu includes four new items designed for fans of all ages, along with collectible toys and themed packaging. The release coincides with the festive season and the upcoming theatrical release of the movie on Dec. 19.

“At Burger King, we do partnerships that are fun for the whole family, and Oh Jellyfish! Arghh we’re ready for SpongeBob this month!” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer for Burger King U.S.

The new menu items are inspired by popular characters from the movie. Options include SpongeBob’s Krabby Whopper®, Mr. Krabs’ Cheesy Bacon Tots, Patrick’s Star-berry Shortcake Pie, and a Pirate’s Frozen Pineapple Float. Guests can also enjoy a Bikini Bottom™ Bundle that features all four items.

Michelle Hagen, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Partnerships for Paramount Pictures, commented on the collaboration, saying, “This SpongeBob campaign is next-level. We’re diving deeper than ever into the world of Bikini Bottom.”

Royal Perks members can order menu items directly with SpongeBob through the BK App for exclusive meals. There will also be an exclusive BK x SpongeBob pop-up experience in Miami on Dec. 6-7 at 701 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL.

For those interested in the movie itself, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants arrives in U.S. theaters on Dec. 19, promising an exciting cinematic experience for fans.