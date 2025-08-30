News
Burggraf Disaster Restoration Offers Help After Disasters
Tulsa, OK — Burggraf Disaster Restoration is offering crucial services for homes and businesses affected by disasters. Whether it is fire, water damage, mold, or storm damage, the company aims to restore properties quickly and effectively.
Bill Shouse, a representative for Burggraf, stated on Friday, August 29, 2025, that their expertise in damage restoration can bring peace of mind to those who have faced these unfortunate events. “We’re here to help our community recover and rebuild,” Shouse said.
The company emphasizes that immediate action is crucial after a disaster to minimize damage and facilitate a smooth restoration process. They provide a range of services tailored to fit the specific needs of each situation.
Burggraf Disaster Restoration encourages anyone affected by recent incidents to reach out for support. Their phone number, 918-584-3737, is available for immediate consultation and assistance.
As Tulsa continues to face challenges from natural disasters, Burggraf remains committed to aiding those in need.
