Burial of Nigerian Flag Designer Pa Micheal Taiwo Akinkunmi Held in Ibadan

Nigerians gathered on September 6, 2024, to pay their final respects to late Pa Micheal Taiwo Akinkunmi, the esteemed designer of the Nigerian national flag. His remains were laid to rest in Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State, after a dignified funeral service organized by the state government.

The funeral service took place at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium Liberty, Oke Ado Ibadan. Attendees included family members, friends, and numerous officials, all of whom honored Akinkunmi’s significant contribution to Nigeria‘s identity and unity.

The service was conducted by ministers from the Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT). Akinkunmi, who passed away at 87, was affectionately referred to as “Mr. Flag Man” for his vital role in shaping Nigeria’s national symbol.

His original flag design was conceived in 1959 while he was a student at Norwood Technical College in London. The green and white colors of the flag represent Nigeria’s lush vegetation and the hope for peace, respectively.

During the funeral, acting governor Bayo Lawal delivered a poignant tribute, praising Akinkunmi as a model of patriotism and humility. He remarked that the national flag reflected Akinkunmi’s vision for a united Nigeria.

Lawal encouraged all Nigerians to embrace Akinkunmi’s spirit of service, highlighting that true patriotism involves actions that uplift the country. He called on citizens to work together to uphold the ideals represented by the national flag.

The officiating minister, Pastor Olufemi Solomon, delivered a compelling message emphasizing legacy, responsibility, and purpose in life. He reflected on Akinkunmi’s achievements and the profound significance of the national flag as a symbol of unity.

Pastor Solomon urged attendees to consider their contributions to society and their individual legacies. He shared anecdotes illustrating Akinkunmi’s dedication and humility, advocating for embodying the values he stood for in the community.

Family members, including his daughter Oloyode Folake, shared fond memories, affirming their father’s love for Nigeria and the symbolic importance of the national flag in representing the aspirations of all Nigerians.

The ceremony was attended by numerous dignitaries, reflecting the deep respect held for Pa Micheal Taiwo Akinkunmi and his lasting impact on the nation.