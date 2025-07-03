News
Burlington Gears Up for Independence Day Celebration
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – Burlington‘s Independence Day celebration is set to begin with excitement on Thursday evening. City officials expect between 35,000 and 45,000 attendees to gather throughout the city for the fireworks show.
To ease traffic congestion, several construction routes have been opened, allowing smooth access to the festivities. The Department of Public Works recommends using the beltline, Pearl Street, North Avenue, and Shelburne Road.
Chapin Spencer, from the Burlington Public Works Department, stated, “You all know me as Mr. Construction and I’m here to tell you, as of noon, the construction will be fully paused and the roads will be open and welcoming visitors near and far.”
City leaders also encourage attendees to use shuttle buses for convenience. Free parking is available at UVM’s Gutterson Fieldhouse parking garage and nearby lots. Buses will operate from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., taking people to the event for a $2 round-trip fare. Buses will continue until 11:15 p.m. for the return journey.
Interim Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke urged residents to “pack more patience than alcohol” for the event. He noted that parking near the waterfront could lead to long wait times for leaving the city, asking everyone to be patient.
With construction halted and police on patrol, organizers hope the celebration will also boost sales for local businesses. “What we’re talking about here is vibrancy. That’s what everyone loves to see about Burlington, especially in the summer months,” said Erin Moreau, Burlington Harbormaster.
The event will feature family-friendly activities, live music, and food vendors, culminating in Vermont’s largest fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.
