Burlington Police Investigate Fight Involving Rifle Near City Hall Park

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police are investigating a violent incident that occurred just before 2 a.m. on Sunday near City Hall Park.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance on College Street and found a victim who had been struck in the head with a rifle. The early morning clash sent shockwaves through the community, leaving onlookers running for safety.

According to police, the incident began when a man allegedly pulled a rifle from his pants during the altercation. He then hit another person on the head with the gun and fired a round into the air. The chaotic scene unfolded around St. Paul Street as law enforcement arrived.

After the gunfire, one vehicle fled the scene at high speeds, prompting a police chase. However, authorities decided to terminate the pursuit due to safety concerns for other drivers and pedestrians.

The victim was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment and has since been discharged. Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Burlington Police Department at 802-540-2364. The investigation remains ongoing.