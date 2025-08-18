News
Burlington Police Investigate Fight Involving Rifle Near City Hall Park
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police are investigating a violent incident that occurred just before 2 a.m. on Sunday near City Hall Park.
Officers responded to reports of a disturbance on College Street and found a victim who had been struck in the head with a rifle. The early morning clash sent shockwaves through the community, leaving onlookers running for safety.
According to police, the incident began when a man allegedly pulled a rifle from his pants during the altercation. He then hit another person on the head with the gun and fired a round into the air. The chaotic scene unfolded around St. Paul Street as law enforcement arrived.
After the gunfire, one vehicle fled the scene at high speeds, prompting a police chase. However, authorities decided to terminate the pursuit due to safety concerns for other drivers and pedestrians.
The victim was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment and has since been discharged. Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Burlington Police Department at 802-540-2364. The investigation remains ongoing.
Recent Posts
- Hurricane Erin Causes Rip Currents and Coastal Flooding on East Coast
- John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 NBA Seasons
- Tales of Xillia Remaster Set for October Release
- Kirby Air Riders Set to Launch on Nintendo Switch 2 This November
- Stocks Surge: Intel, UnitedHealth, and Reddit Lead Gains Last Week
- Boston Celtics Sale Finalized, Bill Chisholm Takes Control
- Supreme Court Questions AMU VC Selection Process Amid Concerns
- Inter Miami Trades Goalkeeper Drake Callender to Charlotte FC for GAM
- Georgia Teen Facing Bond Hearing in Parents’ Murder Case
- Buffalo Bills Sign WR Grant DuBose After Tryout
- Brooke Shields Reveals Her Favorite Must-Have Products
- Hedge Fund Manager Predicts Opendoor Stock Could Soar Nearly 2,000%
- Sui Cryptocurrency Shows Bearish Signs as Market Weakens
- Horry County Students Blessed for New School Year
- Blues Sign Milan Lucic to Tryout After Legal Issues
- Pastor Corey Brooks Criticizes Illinois Schools’ Approach to Student Therapy
- Celebrating National Aviation Day: NASA Honors Pioneering Flight Innovations
- U.S. Housing Market Sees Shift as Sales Slow and Prices Drop
- Medtronic Reports Steady Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Investments
- Star of the Seas to Set Sail from Port Canaveral Amid Exciting Features