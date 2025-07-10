Burna Boy Drops New Album Featuring Mick Jagger and Travis Scott

LOS ANGELES — Afrobeats megastar Burna Boy is set to release his new album, “No Sign of Weakness,” on Friday, promising to be a significant addition to his discography.

The Grammy-winning artist, known for his chart-topping hit “Last Last,” infused the 16-track album with collaborations from music legends, including Mick Jagger, country star Shaboozey, and hip-hop icon Travis Scott. This mix of genres underscores Burna Boy’s versatility and ambition in the music industry.

Fresh off making history as the first African artist to sell out the iconic Stade de France in April, Burna Boy is launching his world tour this week. North American dates are set to begin in November, featuring a distinctive circular stage design aimed at enhancing the concert experience for fans.

“I wanted to create an atmosphere where everyone feels included and can enjoy the music equally,” Burna Boy said in a recent interview. His exciting new project comes at a time when the artist is solidifying his status as one of the leading voices in Afrobeats.

Fans are eager to hear what Burna Boy has crafted in “No Sign of Weakness,” as anticipation builds around his innovative approach and commitment to the genre.