Entertainment
Burna Boy Drops New Album Featuring Mick Jagger and Travis Scott
LOS ANGELES — Afrobeats megastar Burna Boy is set to release his new album, “No Sign of Weakness,” on Friday, promising to be a significant addition to his discography.
The Grammy-winning artist, known for his chart-topping hit “Last Last,” infused the 16-track album with collaborations from music legends, including Mick Jagger, country star Shaboozey, and hip-hop icon Travis Scott. This mix of genres underscores Burna Boy’s versatility and ambition in the music industry.
Fresh off making history as the first African artist to sell out the iconic Stade de France in April, Burna Boy is launching his world tour this week. North American dates are set to begin in November, featuring a distinctive circular stage design aimed at enhancing the concert experience for fans.
“I wanted to create an atmosphere where everyone feels included and can enjoy the music equally,” Burna Boy said in a recent interview. His exciting new project comes at a time when the artist is solidifying his status as one of the leading voices in Afrobeats.
Fans are eager to hear what Burna Boy has crafted in “No Sign of Weakness,” as anticipation builds around his innovative approach and commitment to the genre.
Recent Posts
- Sri Lanka Set to Face Bangladesh in First T20I Match
- Heat Advisory Issued as Temperatures Soar in Denver
- Seven Exciting Music Shows Coming Next Week
- Accusations Challenge Raynor Winn’s Memoir ‘The Salt Path’
- FDA Faces Challenges Amid Regulatory Changes and New Drug Approvals
- Supermodel Paulina Porizkova Engaged to Writer Aaron Greenstein
- Bestselling Author Adriana Trigiani Hosts Fundraiser in Alexandria
- Paul McCartney Announces 2025 Got Back Tour Across North America
- Attleboro Residents Warned of Venomous Snake Sightings
- Celebrities Practice for American Century Championship in Stateline
- Cindy Rose Named CEO of WPP After Profit Warning
- Will Reeve Honors Father at ‘Superman’ Premiere in Hollywood
- Olivia Munn Reveals Mother’s Breast Cancer Diagnosis Linked to Risk Assessment Test
- Maryland Lottery Draw Results for July 5, 2025, Announced
- Remco Evenepoel Triumphs in Tour de France Stage 5 Time Trial
- Apple TV+’s ‘Severance’ Leads 2025 TCA Award Nominations
- Fabio Fognini Retires After Epic Wimbledon Match Against Alcaraz
- Dollar Rises Amid Market Uncertainty Over U.S. Tariffs
- Elon Musk Consults Controversial Thinker on New Political Party
- India’s Nitish Kumar Reddy Shines in 3rd Test Against England