Burning Man’s Orgy Dome Destroyed by Severe Winds and Dust Storm

BLACK ROCK CITY, Nevada — The renowned Orgy Dome at Burning Man was destroyed by high winds during a dust storm on Sunday, August 24, 2025. The air-conditioned structure, known for creating a safe space for consensual interactions, was left in ruins as extreme weather swept through the festival site.

The storm, which featured winds reaching 50 mph, toppled various installations and forced festival-goers to seek shelter. In a statement, organizers lamented, “Our build team worked so hard this past week to erect our lovely space. Unfortunately, the winds yesterday undid all that labor and wrecked our structure.”

Videos circulating on social media showcased the destruction, displaying mangled metal poles and debris from the roof. Many attendees expressed disappointment over the festival’s challenges this year, with one tweet humorously stating, “The wind is doing the lord’s work.”

Founded in 2003, the Orgy Dome aimed to educate about consent and provide a comfortable environment for sexual expression. Despite the damage, organizers are appealing for supplies to salvage what they can, noting that the structure is “beyond repair.”

The storm caused additional chaos at the festival, leading to a dust storm advisory from the National Weather Service, which warned of “a wall of blowing dust” headed for the area. At least four minor injuries related to the weather were reported.

Another installation, an eight-ton inflatable art piece called ‘Black Cloud’, was also destroyed shortly after its arrival. Designed by Ukrainian artist Oleksiy Sai, it symbolized unseen threats but was ruined within 15 minutes.

As conditions worsened, festival officials closed the gates to Black Rock City for safety, preventing entry or exit until the storm subsided. The gates were reopened early Monday morning, allowing attendees to begin repairing camps and reclaiming lost belongings.

Burning Man, which began in 1986, centers on themes of community and self-expression. The festival has witnessed fluctuations in attendance, with around 72,000 participants expected this year. Past two years saw challenges like flash floods, turning the festival grounds into swampy terrain.

As the storm continues to impact activities, Burning Man organizers are keeping the community informed of further weather developments and safety protocols for the duration of the festival.