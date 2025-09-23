Sports
Burnley Boss Scott Parker Rotates Team for League Cup Clash with Cardiff
BURNLEY, England – Burnley manager Scott Parker has made significant changes to his team for tonight’s League Cup match against Cardiff City. None of the players who started in the recent match against Nottingham Forest will participate in this game, marking a bold strategy ahead of the cup competition.
Among the starting lineup for Burnley is Lesley Ugochukwu, who returns from suspension. The team includes Max Weiß in goal, as well as other fringe players like Lucas Pires, Joe Worrall, Bashir Humphreys, Aaron Ramsey, and Zian Flemming. The Clarets hope to book their spot in the fourth round after a 2-1 win over Derby last month.
Burnley’s starting lineup for the match features a 4-4-2 formation: Weiß; Sonne, Worrall, Humphreys, Pires; Laurent, Ramsey, Edwards, Hannibal; Broja, Flemming. Parker’s strategy seems geared toward rotating the squad to find the right combination to secure victory.
Cardiff City, now competing in League One, has also made five changes to their team ahead of the match. Key new players include Perry Ng, Calum Chambers, Joel Colwill, Isaak Davies, and Callum Robinson. The Bluebirds are looking to break a long-standing poor record at Turf Moor, where they haven’t won since 1988.
Cardiff has struggled recently, suffering their first defeat of the season against Bradford City last Saturday, but they have shown resilience in the cup with victories over Swindon and Cheltenham. Despite being underdogs, they aim to put up a strong fight at Burnley.
Tonight’s match kicks off at 19:45 BST (14:45 EDT, 11:45 PDT), and supporters can tune in via various broadcasting channels. With both teams looking to advance, the stage is set for an exciting cup tie.
