Burnley Seeks to Avert Fifth Straight Loss Against Palace

BURNLEY, England — Burnley is looking to end a four-match losing streak when they face Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on Wednesday. This clash comes after Burnley’s recent defeat to Brentford, where they conceded a goal just a minute after equalizing with a penalty in the last moments of the game.

Currently sitting 19th in the Premier League, Burnley has gathered just 10 points through 13 matches, leaving them only one point away from safety in a tightly contested relegation battle. Burnley manager Scott Parker hopes to revive the team’s fortunes in December, despite the uphill challenge his side faces.

Burnley has faced difficulty in creating scoring opportunities, having recorded the lowest average for shots and shots on target at home this season. In their six home matches, they have managed just 37 shots, with only 12 on target, underscoring a need for increased attacking threat.

In contrast, Crystal Palace enters the match with confidence, having collected 10 points from their last six away fixtures. Their counter-attacking style has been effective, and they have kept 10 clean sheets on the road, a record that highlights their defensive solidity.

Palace has a strong history against teams in the lower part of the table, winning 10 of their last 16 matches against them. They are aiming to capitalize on Burnley’s struggles and secure a crucial victory as they continue their quest for a European place in next season’s competitions.

Both teams will have injury concerns, with Burnley missing Zeki Amdouni and Connor Roberts. Manager Scott Parker may consider changes to his starting lineup after recent performances, needing a strong display to reverse their fortunes.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner will also adapt his strategy, as they will be without key players like Borna Sosa for this match. With players like Jean-Philippe Mateta leading the attack, Palace looks poised to exploit any weaknesses in Burnley’s defense.

This match is set to kick off at 19:30 local time, with Burnley hoping to turn their season around and leave the relegation zone behind.