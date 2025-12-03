Burnside Resident Faces Delays in Buying City-Owned Lot

CHICAGO, Illinois — Cynthia Fife-Townsel, a retired librarian and dog trainer, is facing challenges in her attempt to purchase a vacant city-owned lot next to her home in Burnside. After moving into her home in 2024, Fife-Townsel noted the lot’s potential for her grandchildren and dogs, but found it overgrown and littered with garbage.

“It was wild. You couldn’t see the neighbor’s yard from that fence on this side,” she said. She dedicated time and money to clean the area, landscaping it into a native garden. Fife-Townsel expected a straightforward process to buy the lot, but a year has passed since she applied, and she has received no updates.

The city of Chicago lists over 7,000 vacant lots for sale on the ChiBlockBuilder website but only offers about 800 parcels each year. The Department of Planning and Development (DPD) handles these sales through two application rounds annually, with about 400 parcels available in each round.

To apply for a lot, residents must submit an application, which includes checks for unpaid property taxes or city debts. If all criteria are met, the application is reviewed by the City Council. However, for Fife-Townsel’s lot, it is not currently available for purchase, and she was advised to submit an interest form.

“They take care of those lots,” said Alvin Riter, spokesman for Ald. Michelle Harris. “It’s only right to allow them to take them over if they’re interested in taking on the responsibility.”

Fife-Townsel’s local alderperson’s office has claimed it has not received her application, adding to her frustration. The DPD stated it recognizes buyer interest, but with over 450 applications each month, the demand significantly exceeds the number of lots available.

Juan Sebastian Arias, executive director of a coalition for equitable development, believes there should be a more efficient process. He advocates for fewer obstacles, particularly for developments that benefit the community, such as affordable housing.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development previously launched an investigation into the impact of alderperson veto power on housing availability, especially for Black and Hispanic families. While the investigation has concluded, city officials aim to continue improving housing access.

Despite some improvements to the lot purchasing process, including a public map and the consolidation to ChiBlockBuilder, Fife-Townsel remains in limbo, waiting for a response from the city while maintaining the lot she hopes to call her own.