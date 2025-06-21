Burt Reynolds on Paternity: A Career-low Moment for the Actor

London, UK — Many dream of stardom, but the journey through Hollywood can be rough. While some actors see great success, others grapple with the challenges that come with fame. Burt Reynolds, known for hits like Gunsmoke and Deliverance, found himself facing a low point in the early 1980s.

In 1981, Reynolds starred in the film Paternity, directed by David Steinberg and featuring Beverly D’Angelo and Paul Dooley. The film’s plot revolved around Reynolds’ character who desires to become a father through a surrogate mother. Despite grossing $18.8 million and earning $11 million in profit, Critically, it fell flat, marking a downturn in Reynolds’ career.

Reynolds reflected on the harsh reviews, stating, “I never understood why the critics were so hostile to Paternity. I always knew what kind of picture it was; I didn’t buy any tuxedos for the awards shows when I made that film. But it’s not a terrible film.” The actor was concerned that such criticism would set back his career.

Following Paternity, Reynolds faced another setback with Stroker Ace, which also underperformed. He expressed anxiety over the critical reception, noting, “For the first time, the reviews really did have an effect on box office. They kept people away.”

Despite the challenges, Reynolds eventually recovered, earning an Academy Award nomination well into his career. Today, his legacy remains influential in the film industry.