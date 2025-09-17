Bus Crashes into Apartment Building in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) — A bus crashed into the side of an apartment building in Bay Ridge early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., a 26-year-old man driving a Honda Accord southbound on Ridge Boulevard collided with an MTA bus traveling westbound on Bay Ridge Avenue. The collision was severe enough to send the bus careening onto the curb and into the building.

The driver of the Honda Accord was transported to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and is reported to be stable with minor injuries. Fortunately, the bus driver was not injured, and there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the incident.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the crash. No further details have been released as the investigation continues.