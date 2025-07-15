NJ Bus Driver Charged After Crash Injures Officer

Essex County, NJ — A New Jersey Transit bus driver faces charges for a crash that critically injured a police officer last month. Djimmy Evra, 40, from Orange, is charged with fourth-degree assault by auto with serious bodily injury following the incident in Roseland, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

A warrant for Evra was issued on Friday afternoon, but he has not yet been arrested. A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office confirmed the charges but did not disclose Evra’s current employment status with NJ Transit.

According to police reports, the crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. on June 20. Evra was speeding when he ran a red light at the intersection of Livingston Avenue and Prudential Drive, colliding with a marked police vehicle. Officer Marc Miller, 29, from Bloomfield, was on duty at the time and had to be airlifted to a Newark hospital.

While Evra and three passengers on the bus sustained only minor injuries, Officer Miller remains hospitalized. However, he has recently been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit at University Hospital, as reported by local officials.

Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II commented on the incident, calling it “a senseless accident which could have been avoided.” He emphasized the dangers of reckless driving and vowed to hold accountable those who jeopardize public safety, whether in personal vehicles or public transport.

No court date has been listed yet, and any attorney information for Evra is not currently available. A GoFundMe established to support Officer Miller’s family has already raised over $65,000.