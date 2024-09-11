Bus Driver Sentenced to 32 Years for Fatal Crash in Hunter Valley

Brett Button, a 59-year-old bus driver, has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for a tragic accident in the Hunter Valley that resulted in the deaths of 10 people and injuries to 25 others.

The incident occurred on June 11, 2023, while the bus was transporting wedding guests from a celebration in the wine region of New South Wales. Button was found to have been driving at an unsafe speed while impaired by prescription opioids.

Initially charged with manslaughter, Button pleaded guilty to several dangerous driving offenses after reaching a prosecution deal with the authorities. As a result, he will not be eligible for parole until May 2048.

On the day of the crash, Button consumed a substantial amount of Tramadol, a powerful opioid that can cause drowsiness and impaired judgment. Witnesses reported that passengers had expressed fears to Button regarding his erratic driving just moments before the tragedy.

During the court proceedings, testimonies from survivors and family members of the victims revealed the profound and lasting impact of the crash. Many spoke of their continuous grief and the physical pain they endure daily.

The court heard from Graeme McBride, who lost his wife Nadene, his daughter Kyah, and her partner Kane in the crash. In an emotional statement, he expressed his desire to return to his previous life before the incident.

Nick Dinakis, who lost his girlfriend Darcy Bulman, described his physical injuries and the emotional scars left by the accident. He shared the enduring pain he experiences as a result of Button’s actions.

Throughout the hearing, Button listened silently as victims conveyed their heartbreak, detailing how the crash had orphaned children, left partners widowed, and forced parents to bury their adult children.

The judge, Roy Ellis, acknowledged the unparalleled devastation caused by Button’s reckless behavior, labeling it one of the most tragic cases he had encountered in his long career.