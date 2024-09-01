Bushy Park Celebrates Milestone 1,000th parkrun Event

Thousands of participants gathered in Bushy Park, located in south-west London, to celebrate the 1,000th parkrun event.

The parkrun initiative, which offers free weekly timed 5km runs, began in Teddington park in 2004. Since its inception, the event has grown significantly, attracting substantial numbers of runners and walkers.

Organisers acknowledged the tremendous support from 128 volunteers who assisted in managing the route for the celebratory event. Estimates indicate that approximately 6,000 individuals completed the run.

Participant Richard Steeden shared his experience on social media, stating, ‘Bonkers morning in Bushy Park for Bushy parkrun number 1,000.’ He reported finishing in 3,312th place, a notable distinction from his usual position around 780th place.

The parkrun movement was founded by Paul Sinton-Hewitt, who initially organized a gathering of 13 runners on 2 October 2004. Today, parkrun events are held in numerous locations across the globe, with over 800 different locations across the UK and more than two million participants.

The 5km events take place on Saturday mornings, while 2km junior events are scheduled for Sunday mornings. All events are free of charge and are conducted by volunteers who collaborate with local councils and landowners to facilitate the gatherings.