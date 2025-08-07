Busy 2025 Summer Transfer Window Opens with New Rules

LONDON, England – The 2025 summer transfer window is under way, bringing unique changes to the football landscape. This window opened on June 16, following FIFA‘s adjustments due to the Club World Cup.

The tournament began on June 15, prompting FIFA to allow clubs in the event to implement an additional registration period from June 1 to 10. This allowed stakeholders to move players before the tournament commenced.

Clubs can also replace players whose contracts expired between June 27 and July 3, adding another layer to the transfer business. Typically, most European leagues see their transfer windows open on July 1, but this year, the closing deadline shifted slightly to September 1, due to August 31 falling on a Sunday.

In a recent agreement among the top five European leagues, all leagues will now close their windows at 7 p.m. UK time (2 p.m. ET). In past seasons, different leagues closed at various times throughout the day.

Other associations may still opt for different closing dates. Clubs will still have the option to sign free agents after the deadline, provided those players are not attached to a club as the window closes.

Additionally, international deals can be negotiated between leagues whose transfer windows are closed, but they will only be finalized once the signing club’s window reopens.

Looking ahead, the 2026 winter transfer window will likely close on February 2, given that January 31 falls on a weekend.

As the busy summer period unfolds, clubs will be active both in signing players and making strategic moves leading up to the closure.