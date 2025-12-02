Butler’s ‘Caught Stealing’ Gains Popularity on Netflix

LOS ANGELES, CA — Gerard Butler continues to solidify his status as a Hollywood leading man with the recent success of his action thriller, ‘Caught Stealing‘. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film debuted on Netflix after its theatrical release on August 29, 2025, and quickly rose to #4 in the platform’s Top 10 in the U.S.

In ‘Caught Stealing’, Butler stars as Henry ‘Hank’ Thompson, a former baseball player embroiled in a dangerous criminal scheme. The film, based on Charlie Huston‘s 2004 novel, features a star-studded cast including Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith, Regina King, Liev Schreiber, and Vincent D'Onofrio.

The film’s plot spirals as Hank’s simple life is disrupted when his neighbor, Russ, a member of a criminal syndicate, calls on him for help. As Hank navigates the criminal underworld of New York City, he faces threats from various factions that put his life at risk.

Audiences and critics are responding positively to ‘Caught Stealing’, with an impressive 83% rating on the Popcornmeter. Reviewers praise Butler’s performance, highlighting his ability to embody both the action and emotional depth of his character, showcasing what many call his movie star charisma.

Aronofsky’s direction is noted for elevating ‘Caught Stealing’, maintaining a level of entertainment amidst the gritty themes of the film. Critics have remarked on the dynamic energy of the action sequences, which stand out against the film’s more serious undertones.

Both Butler and Smith adapted their appearances for their roles by sporting mohawks, an homage to the punk aesthetic of the film’s setting. Smith described the styling process as a fascinating but challenging transformation, while Butler shared that shaving his head for the role was a liberating experience.

As ‘Caught Stealing’ continues to capture viewers’ attention, it remains a strong recommendation for fans of Butler, Aronofsky, and the action thriller genre. With a runtime of 1 hour and 47 minutes, it makes for an engaging evening watch on Netflix this week.