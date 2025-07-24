Politics
Buttigieg’s DEI Initiatives Draw Criticism Over Air Traffic Control Issues
WASHINGON, D.C. — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg faces increased scrutiny regarding his leadership amid significant funding for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in the aviation sector. Industry insiders say these programs have hindered necessary upgrades to the nation’s air traffic control systems.
During his tenure since the Biden administration began, Buttigieg has directed approximately $80 billion toward DEI-related grants, but critics argue this focus has come at the expense of critical infrastructure improvements. Reports indicate that while Buttigieg championed DEI, he neglected to address pressing air traffic control deficiencies that contribute to flight delays.
“He was definitely pushing an agenda,” said one airline industry official, citing a troubling statement from Buttigieg to airline executives. They recalled him suggesting that upgrading systems would only lead to increased air traffic, which contradicted operational needs.
According to the official, there was initial reluctance from Buttigieg and the Department of Transportation to acknowledge the air traffic controller shortage, which they claimed was related to flight disruptions. Details from internal discussions suggested that Buttigieg often focused on defending DEI policies against opposition instead of addressing systemic issues, including controller shortages.
Chris Meagher, a spokesperson for Buttigieg, denied these allegations, asserting that progress has been made under his leadership. He pointed to advancements in software and improved flight route management that are expected to reduce overall flight times. “Secretary Buttigieg’s focus was always on safety,” Meagher stated, addressing criticisms regarding air traffic control modernization.
Meagher further elaborated that the discrepancies in management of aviation and ground transport efforts were not a result of neglect but rather the structure of the Department of Transportation that accommodates multiple independent workflows.
Accusations of Buttigieg favoring his television presence over tangible improvements also surfaced, raising concerns among officials about the potential long-term impact of marginalized transportation infrastructure.
As discussions continue surrounding the functionality and safety of U.S. aviation systems, the issue of air traffic control investment looms large, especially as the nation seeks to modernize its air travel infrastructure.
With historic funding recently acquired from the Trump administration, which allocated $12.5 billion to improve FAA systems, some analysts suggest it presents a pivotal opportunity for meaningful infrastructure enhancements.
