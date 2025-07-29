Buttigieg: Democrats Must Embrace Change After Trump Era

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg warned that the Democratic Party cannot simply revert to the pre-Trump status quo. During an interview with NPR‘s Steve Inskeep, Buttigieg discussed the party’s need for transformation following its struggles in the 2024 election.

Buttigieg emphasized that when Democrats took control in 2021, many aimed to repair the institutions that were damaged during Trump’s presidency. However, he believes that clinging to the past has led to failure. ‘We’ve been too attached to a status quo that has been failing us for a long time,’ he said. Instead, he advocates for a forward-thinking approach that embraces change.

Discussing the ongoing distrust in government, particularly surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, Buttigieg pointed to the need for transparency. ‘You shouldn’t have to be a Republican or a Democrat to care about making sure there’s transparency on something as horrific as the abuses that happened,’ he asserted.

Buttigieg also addressed the challenge of public perception regarding President Biden’s age. He insisted that there was never a moment he felt Biden’s age adversely affected governance. ‘I told the truth, which is that he was old. You could see that he was old,’ Buttigieg stated.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, highlighted that fear and political retribution are palpable in today’s political climate. ‘The fear of losing funding is already impacting who gets invited to speak at a university or who gets hired at a law firm,’ he noted. He believes that confronting this fear with boldness is essential for progress.

Recognizing the changing dynamics of American politics, Buttigieg stated that Democrats must be more attuned to how people receive information today. ‘We need to do a better job of addressing the fundamental problems that have led people to mistrust everything,’ he said. His comments reflect a broader call for the party to adapt to a shifting political landscape, one that increasingly favors populist messages.

As for rumors about his political future, Buttigieg, who has recently grown a beard, sidestepped questions about a potential 2028 run, jokingly saying he would need to consult his family first. This practical approach to personal and political decisions resonates with the current desire for authenticity in politics.

Ultimately, Buttigieg’s views highlight the necessity for Democrats to evolve rather than try to piece together a broken past. His recommendations urge a combination of courage and innovation in response to America’s political and social challenges.