NEW YORK CITY, NY — BuzzFeed has shared a list of must-have products for everyday life, featuring items ranging from cleaning supplies to makeup. These recommendations, highlighted on social media platforms, showcase the effectiveness of various items from Amazon.

Among the featured products is Bottle Bright, a cleaning tablet that has received rave reviews for its ability to remove stubborn stains from HydroFlask bottles. One user praised its effectiveness, stating, ‘I couldn’t believe how well these little tablets work. They made my mugs look brand new.’

Another highlight is a shoe stretch spray that has transformed tight-fitting shoes for several customers. As one reviewer shared, ‘I didn’t expect much but WOW! The shoes fit perfectly now.’ This spray has proven to be a game changer for many who struggle with uncomfortable footwear.

In addition to these practical items, BuzzFeed also explored beauty products, including CC creams and foundations that cater to a variety of skin types. Users raved about the E.l.f. Camo Foundation for its full coverage and lightweight feel, with one user noting, ‘It doesn’t clog pores and is truly weightless on your face.’

The list also included innovative kitchen solutions like FryAway, designed to solidify used cooking oil for easy disposal. A user reported that the product worked flawlessly, saying, ‘It popped out of the fryer so nicely. Worth every penny.’

BuzzFeed shopping editor Amanda Davis mentioned the importance of quality recommendations, stating, ‘We only share products that we have independently selected for our audience.’ This commitment to quality suggests that their list is both reliable and helpful for shoppers looking to enhance their daily routines.

The suggestions span across cleaning, beauty, and cooking categories, reflecting a versatile array of options aimed at improving everyday life.