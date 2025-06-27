Byrd Rule Halts Proposed Overhaul of Student Loan Repayment Plans

Washington, D.C. — The Senate parliamentarian ruled Monday that key elements of the proposed “Big Beautiful Bill” violate the Byrd Rule, blocking major changes to student loan repayment plans for existing borrowers.

The Byrd Rule restricts what can be included in budget reconciliation bills, requiring a 60-vote threshold for provisions that don’t primarily impact government spending or revenue. This ruling means that proposed alterations affecting current federal student loan borrowers will not be included in the current budget proposal.

According to a statement from the parliamentarian’s office, these provisions would impact existing legal rights unrelated to budgetary matters. Thus, they cannot be easily included in a bill that only requires a simple majority to pass.

For current student loan borrowers, this decision provides reassurance that their repayment plans will remain unchanged for now. However, proposed modifications for new borrowers are still on the table, likely to take effect starting in 2026.

The Byrd Rule aims to ensure that legislative provisions directly relate to spending and revenue; any extraneous matter can be eliminated. The parliamentarian’s advice is typically followed by the Senate, making this ruling particularly significant.

While existing borrowers might breathe a sigh of relief, future borrowers may face new repayment options if reforms are passed in the final bill. Upcoming changes could potentially eliminate current Income-Based Repayment plans and modify eligibility criteria for future Grad PLUS Loans.

The ruling will likely require Democrats to seek a full 60-vote majority if they wish to pursue changes to repayment plans, a prospect that seems increasingly unlikely given party lines.

Although the parliamentarian’s guidance does not prevent possible reforms in the future, for now, it has halted any immediate changes that could disrupt current repayment processes.

The parliamentarian noted that significant future changes could still be reviewed, including the borrower defense to repayment laws, which are currently under examination by lawmakers.

This development brings a temporary relief to those currently repaying their loans, but it underscores the uncertain future for upcoming borrowers looking to navigate an evolving financial landscape.