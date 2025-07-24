Byrna Technologies Sees 41% Revenue Surge Amid Demand for Non-Lethal Defense

City, State/Country — Byrna Technologies Inc. reported a 41% increase in revenue for Q2 2025, reaching $28.5 million, as the non-lethal defense sector evolves to meet changing public safety needs. With rising demand for less-lethal options among consumers and law enforcement, Byrna is positioned at the forefront of this shift.

Founded to enhance personal and public safety, Byrna has introduced innovative products, most notably the Byrna Compact Launcher (CL). Launched in May 2025, the CL is 38% smaller than its predecessor, yet it maintains similar force effectiveness, making it suitable for both consumers and professionals. This compact launcher can discharge chemical irritants and kinetic rounds, marking a significant disruption in the self-defense market.

The CL’s recent success was highlighted during Prime Day sales, generating $2.1 million in just four days. Byrna’s retail strategy includes a store-within-a-store concept at Sportsman’s Warehouse, which is expanding to more locations across the country. Currently, Byrna operates 12 such stores, with plans for an additional 10 locations in the third quarter of 2025.

In addition to its retail growth, Byrna is enhancing brand recognition through AI-driven marketing and endorsements from public figures like Tucker Carlson. These efforts have contributed to Byrna receiving a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating strong investor confidence and revised upward earnings estimates for the fiscal year.

Analysts predict $0.35 earnings per share for FY2025, up from previous estimates of $0.31. Wall Street’s praise is reflected in “Buy” ratings from several analysts and an average price target of $38.75, suggesting a notable upside.

Byrna’s operational strengths, including production efficiency of 15,000 units per month and a healthy cash position, allow it to navigate supply chain challenges while investing in future growth. Furthermore, the company has been recognized for its commitment to non-lethal law enforcement solutions, providing training to officers globally.

As the North American non-lethal weapons market is projected to grow significantly, reaching approximately $4.41 billion by 2033, Byrna is well-positioned to capture a substantial market share. This growth is not merely financial; it reflects a broader cultural trend towards de-escalation in policing.

With a diverse customer base across consumer, law enforcement, and private security sectors, Byrna Technologies is expected to maintain its growth trajectory, especially as its retail presence continues to expand.

Looking ahead, analysts forecast further price increases, potentially touching $46.00 by early 2026, underlining Byrna’s role as a catalyst for change in the non-lethal defense market.