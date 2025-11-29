Byron Tops Tolono Unity in Thrilling 3A Championship Showdown

NORMAL, IL — In a high-octane showdown Friday night, the Byron Tigers edged the Tolono Unity Rockets 56-50 in the IHSA Class 3A state championship game, showcasing two All-State athletes—Caden Considine and Dane Eisenmenger. The intense matchup featured a remarkable 1,211 total yards of offense, breaking records for the title game.

Considine, Byron’s star fullback, set a new championship record with 367 rushing yards, while Eisenmenger made waves for Unity with 545 passing yards and seven touchdowns. Despite Eisenmenger’s record performance, it was Considine’s dominant running that propelled Byron to victory.

This win marks Byron’s fourth 3A state title since 1999 and the third in the past five years, capping off an undefeated season with an explosive rushing attack averaging 9.5 yards per carry. Considine, who entered the game averaging 12.3 yards per carry, had an electrifying performance, adding to his season total of 33 touchdowns.

The game kicked off with a swift touchdown from Eisenmenger to Tre Hoggard, quickly putting Byron at a disadvantage. However, the Tigers responded with a touchdown pass from Andrew Talbert to Kole Aken. Both teams exchanged scoring drives, leading to a thrilling back-and-forth battle.

As the first half progressed, Eisenmenger connected with Mason O’Neill and continued to amass impressive passing stats, reaching 294 yards with four touchdowns by halftime. Yet, Byron remained relentless, with Considine carrying the load and Talbert throwing two more touchdown passes, keeping the game tight.

Opening the second half, Talbert scored a key touchdown, and with Considine’s explosive runs, Byron took a commanding lead. Considine’s 61-yard dash was pivotal, setting a championship milestone and further extending Byron’s advantage. Ultimately, Byron’s defense held strong, sealing their victory.

Byron’s win not only highlights their offensive prowess but also underscores the heroics of Considine, solidifying his position as a standout athlete in the state. This thrilling game will be remembered as a historic battle in IHSA football history.