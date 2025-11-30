Sports
Byrum Brown Achieves Historic Milestone in College Football
TAMPA, Fla. — Byrum Brown, a fourth-year junior quarterback at the University of South Florida, has made history by becoming the 12th player in Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) history to accumulate over 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a single season. This remarkable achievement places him among an elite group of athletes showcasing both passing and rushing skills.
Brown reached this significant milestone during a recent game, demonstrating his dual-threat capabilities on the football field. His performance throughout the season has drawn attention from NFL scouts, who are keeping a close eye on his development. Whether he should enter the NFL draft or stay for another year at USF is currently a hot topic among fans and sports analysts.
The young quarterback’s statistics reflect his skill and hard work; he has consistently led his team while setting personal records. After the game where he achieved the milestone, he expressed gratitude for his teammates’ support, stating, ‘I couldn’t have done this without them. Their hard work made it possible for me to thrive.’
With one more game left in the season, Brown continues to prepare and hopes to finish on a high note. His focus remains on helping USF secure victories, but the NFL prospect looms large as he considers his future options.
