BYU Claims 10th Win by Defeating Cincinnati 26-14

PROVO, Utah — BYU added another impressive victory to its season as they defeated Cincinnati 26-14 at Nippert Stadium on Saturday. The Cougars now hold a 10-1 record, showcasing their strength in the Big 12 this season.

Senior running back LJ Martin had a standout performance, rushing for 222 yards on 32 carries, marking his place as eighth on BYU’s all-time rushing per game list. His powerful running style, paired with quarterback Bear Bachmeier, formed one of the most physical backfield tandems in college football.

The BYU defense also proved vital, limiting Cincinnati’s strong rushing attack to 100 yards below its season average and forcing the Bearcats to rely heavily on the passing game. They intercepted quarterback Brenden Sorsby once and held Cincinnati to just 14 points.

This victory sets the stage for a crucial season finale against UCF. A win will secure BYU’s spot in the Big 12 Championship Game, which would provide an opportunity for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has led the program through a remarkable resurgence. Three years after a period of conference independence, they are back at the top and are currently ranked No. 17 in full-season Game Grader.

The Cougars will host UCF at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday at 11 a.m. MST, aiming for their first 11-win regular season since 2001. They are expected to continue implementing a run-heavy strategy, leveraging Martin’s recent performance against UCF’s middle-of-the-pack defense.

Whether they can capitalize on their momentum remains to be seen, but with everything on the line, BYU is set to aim high in their next matchup.