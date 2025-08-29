BYU Cougars Gear Up for Season Opener Against Southern Illinois

Provo, Utah – The BYU Cougars are set to begin their season against Southern Illinois on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Cougars enter the game as 44-point favorites, raising expectations among fans for a dominant performance.

BYU junior linebacker Choe Bryant-Strother was seen making tackles during practice, demonstrating the team’s commitment to a strong defensive showing. Head coach Kalani Sitake stressed the importance of maintaining focus throughout the game. “We want to start strong and avoid mistakes early,” Sitake said.

Sports reporters Darnell Dickson and Brandon C. Gurney discussed the game’s dynamics on a local sports radio program. Dickson believes a significant lead in the third quarter could lead to a mix of starters and reserves, hinting at a potential for an uneven performance. “Fans will want to see precision from our offense early on,” he said.

Gurney echoed Dickson’s sentiments but highlighted Sitake’s tendency to avoid excessively running up the score. “BYU tends to slow down after gaining a big lead,” he stated, predicting a final score of 45-10. He also noted tight end Carsen Ryan‘s impressive fall camp performance, suggesting a key role this season for the Utah transfer.

The shift to a power conference has altered BYU’s scheduling strategy. Dickson acknowledged that while the BYU schedule may lack the excitement seen in previous independent seasons, it serves a purpose in preparing the team. “These non-conference games let us work out the kinks,” he said.

Gurney added that opening against an FCS opponent allows the team to build momentum and improve its playoff aspirations. “Getting those early wins is important for bowl eligibility,” he stated.

Looking ahead, the BYU basketball team also garnered attention. Gurney expressed confidence in AJ Dybantsa’s potential as a standout player this season, while Dickson noted the competitive scoring race expected between Dybantsa and Richie Saunders.

Additionally, the BYU cross country teams, led by coaches Ed Eyestone and Diljeet Taylor, continue to attract top talent, including Gatorade’s top female athlete, Jane Hedengren. “Both teams have what it takes to compete for national titles this year,” Gurney said excitedly.

The upcoming season promises to be an exciting one for BYU sports fans, starting with the anticipated game against Southern Illinois.