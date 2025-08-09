BYU Cougars Prepare for NFL Preseason Action Starting This Week

Provo, Utah — As the NFL preseason approaches, 18 former BYU football players are on rosters for the upcoming season, with several vying for significant roles. The preseason games begin Thursday, August 7, providing these athletes a platform to showcase their skills.

Among the 18 players, four are rookies, and at least 13 are expected to see notable action in the coming weeks. Tyler Batty, Jakob Robinson, Caleb Etienne, and Darius Lassiter are among those fighting to secure positions on their respective teams after going undrafted. Additionally, Kedon Slovis, now with the Houston Texans, is in contention for the backup quarterback position.

Kingsley Suamataia has been designated as the left guard for the Kansas City Chiefs. While established NFL players like Fred Warner and Puka Nacua may not participate much in preseason games, many former Cougars are eager to leave their mark during these crucial matchups.

This week’s NFL preseason schedule featuring BYU alumni includes several games. On Thursday, August 7, the Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, showcasing Caleb Etienne and Ryan Rehkow. The following day, the Washington Commanders will take on the New England Patriots, featuring Khyiris Tonga.

Saturday, August 9, will see the Pittsburgh Steelers play against the Jacksonville Jaguars with Darius Lassiter in action, while the New York Jets face the Green Bay Packers with Zayne Anderson and Chris Brooks on the field. Kingsley Suamataia is also set to compete in the Chiefs game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The excitement continues with games on August 15 and 16, where multiple former Cougars will take the field, including a promising matchup between the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings on August 16 where Tyler Batty will look to impress.

With a mix of experience among veterans and fresh talent from rookies, the BYU Cougars are set to make an impact on the NFL landscape this preseason.