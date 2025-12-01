No. 11 BYU Defeats UCF 41-21, Clinches Spot in Big 12 Championship

PROVO, Utah — No. 11 BYU scored 41 points in a dramatic comeback to defeat UCF 41-21 on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Cougars clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship after overcoming an early 14-0 deficit in their final regular season game.

The Cougars, now 11-1 overall and 8-1 in the Big 12, rallied behind strong performances from running back LJ Martin, who rushed for three touchdowns, and quarterback Bear Bachmeier, who threw for 289 yards and a touchdown. UCF, ending its season with a 5-7 record and 2-7 in the conference, will not participate in a bowl game for the second consecutive year.

UCF jumped ahead early, scoring two quick touchdowns in the first quarter. Quarterback Tayven Jackson connected with running back Agyeman Addae for a 20-yard touchdown, and later with receiver Dylan Wade for a 4-yard score, putting the Knights up 14-0.

However, BYU responded strongly, with Martin scoring on a 1-yard run to narrow the gap to 14-7. The Cougars managed to gain momentum in the second quarter, as a critical interception on a trick play allowed them to capitalize with a field goal, giving them a 17-14 lead by halftime.

In the second half, BYU extended its lead with Martin’s powerful 4-yard touchdown run and a spectacular 55-yard punt return for a touchdown by Parker Kingston, making it 31-14. UCF briefly answered with a touchdown of their own, but BYU closed the game with a field goal to reach the final score of 41-21.

Despite the loss, UCF showcased potential during the game, particularly in the first quarter, but they were unable to maintain their early lead. The Knights struggled defensively, giving up 31 unanswered points after their strong start.

Looking ahead, BYU will face No. 5 Texas Tech next week in the Big 12 Championship game, while the Knights will regroup for next season.