Sports
BYU Faces Dayton in Championship Game at ESPN Events Invitational
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – No. 9 BYU will compete for the title at the Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational on Friday evening against Dayton. The championship game is set to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Field House.
Friday’s matchup marks the fourth meeting between the Cougars and the Flyers. BYU holds a 3-0 advantage in their all-time series, including a memorable 79-75 overtime win during their last encounter at the Battle 4 Atlantis in 2022.
The Cougars recently defeated Miami 72-62 to earn their spot in the championship game. BYU surged in the second half, outscoring the Hurricanes 43-29 and demonstrating strong offense by shooting 54.5 percent from the field.
In BYU’s previous game against Miami, senior player had a standout performance, recording seven blocks, which ties for the seventh-most in program history. also achieved a career-high of 10 rebounds, contributing to the team’s defense.
Junior guard led the scoring for BYU against Miami with a season-high of 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers. He, along with and , who scored 16 and 17 points respectively, formed a strong offensive front.
Fans can catch the live broadcast of the game on ESPN, with commentators Rich Hollenberg and Fran Fraschilla providing coverage.
As the game approaches, both teams will vie for the championship title, making this a key matchup for the growing rivalry.
Recent Posts
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors
- DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance
- Demi Moore Discusses Aging and Career Success at 63