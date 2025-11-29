BYU Faces Dayton in Championship Game at ESPN Events Invitational

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – No. 9 BYU will compete for the title at the Terry’s Chocolate ESPN Events Invitational on Friday evening against Dayton. The championship game is set to tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Field House.

Friday’s matchup marks the fourth meeting between the Cougars and the Flyers. BYU holds a 3-0 advantage in their all-time series, including a memorable 79-75 overtime win during their last encounter at the Battle 4 Atlantis in 2022.

The Cougars recently defeated Miami 72-62 to earn their spot in the championship game. BYU surged in the second half, outscoring the Hurricanes 43-29 and demonstrating strong offense by shooting 54.5 percent from the field.

In BYU’s previous game against Miami, senior player had a standout performance, recording seven blocks, which ties for the seventh-most in program history. also achieved a career-high of 10 rebounds, contributing to the team’s defense.

Junior guard led the scoring for BYU against Miami with a season-high of 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers. He, along with and , who scored 16 and 17 points respectively, formed a strong offensive front.

Fans can catch the live broadcast of the game on ESPN, with commentators Rich Hollenberg and Fran Fraschilla providing coverage.

As the game approaches, both teams will vie for the championship title, making this a key matchup for the growing rivalry.