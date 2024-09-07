BYU Faces SMU in Key Week 2 College Football Matchup

The Week 2 college football schedule features a significant matchup between Brigham Young University (BYU) and Southern Methodist University (SMU) at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. ET. Last season, the Cougars struggled on the road with a disappointing 1-5 record, while the Mustangs excelled in their home games, finishing undefeated at 6-0.

Historically, these teams last met during the 2022 New Mexico Bowl, where BYU narrowly triumphed over SMU with a score of 24-23. In the upcoming game, SMU is favored by 13 points, with the over/under for total points set at 55.5, an increase from its original opening line of 52.5.

Leading the SMU offense is junior tight end, who has become an essential playmaker. In the current season, he has recorded nine catches for 173 yards and one touchdown. The Mustangs’ defense is bolstered by safety, known for his agility and strong defensive skills, who leads the team in tackles.

BYU is looking to stay competitive, having started the season with a strong ground attack, totaling 179 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in their season opener. Sophomore running back has shown promise, generating the most rushing yards for BYU with 67 yards. Additionally, senior running back aims to wear down opposing defenses with his powerful running style.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS college football game, predicts a score of 69 total points for the matchup. Analysts are keenly observing which side of the spread will prevail, with strong betting trends indicating one side hits nearly 70% of the time.

As both teams prepare for this crucial contest, the outcome will have significant implications for their respective seasons. For BYU, it is a chance to rebound and aim for postseason eligibility, while SMU looks to continue its dominance at home.