BYU Football Faces Depth Challenges as 2025 Season Approaches

PROVO, Utah — As the Brigham Young University (BYU) football team opens its training camp for the 2025 season, the Cougars are preparing for a competitive year filled with uncertainty.

Running back LJ Martin, a 6-foot-2, 220-pound standout from El Paso, Texas, is set to lead the offense after a strong 2024 campaign where he rushed for 718 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games. Offensive Coordinator Aaron Roderick emphasized the importance of Martin’s role, stating, “We want him to touch the ball a lot this year. He’s one of our best players.”

However, depth concerns loom over the running back position as Pokaiaua Haunga will not join the team for the 2025 season due to personal reasons. In 2024, Haunga contributed 81 yards on 18 carries during an 11-2 campaign. His absence leaves Martin and sophomore Sione Moa as the primary backs, raising questions about the overall depth behind them.

Roderick confirmed that Haunga will not return this season, creating uncertainty about the Cougars’ running back lineup. “We have to find reliable players who can step up,” Roderick said.

In light of these changes, BYU’s offense will also rely on transfers like Jovesa Damuni from Utah State and redshirt freshman Charles Miska, alongside newcomers Kason Krebs from Hawaii and Logan Payne from Weber High. Preston Rex, previously a safety, and Lucky Finau, once a linebacker, have both transitioned to running back.

Preston is doing a great job since we moved him there," Roderick noted, praising Rex's performance in practice so far.

Meanwhile, the quarterback position remains a point of contention, with three competitors vying for the starting role. Hillstead, Bourguet, and freshman Bear Bachmeier are sharing reps as Head Coach Kalani Sitake aims to establish a starter before the season opener.

In addition to the running back and quarterback statuses, BYU is awaiting a ruling on Hinckley Ropati‘s appeal for an additional year of eligibility. The California native has been a critical player in the past, totaling 564 yards and two touchdowns over his career.

As BYU prepares to kick off the season against Portland State on August 30, confidence in the program remains high. Sitake emphasized the importance of building unity and morale, stating, “You want every guy in a helmet to be as confident as ever.”