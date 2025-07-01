BYU Football Prepares for Big 12 Media Days in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas — BYU football is gearing up for its third appearance at the Big 12 Media Days, which will take place on July 8-9 at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The Cougars will send five players to represent the team at the event.

Seniors LJ Martin, Chase Roberts, Jack Kelly, Isaiah Glasker, and Keanu Tanuvasa are expected to attend. This marks the second consecutive year for Roberts, who participated in last year’s event held in Las Vegas. He is looking forward to showcasing his skills as a wide receiver.

“It’s great to be back and represent BYU in front of all the media and fans,” Roberts said. “We have high hopes for this season.”

Linebacker Isaiah Glasker was the standout in tackles for loss in the Big 12 last season, while his teammate, Jack Kelly, led BYU in sacks with five. Running back LJ Martin has been a key player, leading the Cougars in rushing the past two seasons and is anticipated to have a big impact this year.

Defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa rounds out BYU’s attendees. Since joining the program, defensive coordinator Jay Hill has praised Tanuvasa’s potential, claiming he could be among the best defensive tackles in the country.

The Cougars are coming off a successful 2024 season, recording an 11-2 overall finish and a 7-2 mark in conference play. Their performance last year nearly earned them a larger share of the conference title, which was decided by a tiebreaker.

KSL Sports will provide coverage live from the Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, with updates available on KSL 5 TV, KSLsports.com, KSL Sports Zone, and KSL NewsRadio. Mitch Harper, a BYU insider for KSL Sports, will cover the event and is also the host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast.