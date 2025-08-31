BYU Freshman Bear Bachmeier Embraces Quarterback Challenge

Provo, Utah – Bear Bachmeier, a freshman quarterback at Brigham Young University, is ready to make history as the first true freshman to start a season in the school’s storied football program. Born into a family steeped in tales of adventure, Bachmeier’s journey began with a great-grandfather who was a fighter pilot and has shaped his unique personality.

Bachmeier, who celebrated with his brother, wide receiver Tiger Bachmeier, at LaVell Edwards Stadium during fall camp, shared the story of his great-grandfather who smoked unfiltered Camels and had a deep voice that “summoned people.” His father, James Bachmeier IV, named his son Tiger after his grandfather, and the family later decided that “Bear” was a fitting name for the newest member.

At 19 years old, Bachmeier stands 6-foot-2 and has a robust build that has grabbed the attention of coaches. BYU’s offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick expressed confidence in his readiness, stating, “He’s got the body of a middle linebacker.” This athleticism allowed Bachmeier to excel during his high school career, throwing for over 2,850 yards and rushing for 18 touchdowns while earning a four-star recruit ranking.

Despite an early commitment to Stanford to play alongside Tiger, a coaching change led Bachmeier to reconsider his options. He ultimately transferred to BYU, a decision influenced by both his brother’s recruitment and the opening left by the dismissal of incumbent quarterback Jake Retzlaff. Bachmeier said, “Obviously circumstances really opened up an opportunity,” and he seized it.

As he took the role of starter, ESPN highlighted the uniqueness of the situation: “A quarterback with the number 47, named Bear, throwing to his brother Tiger.” This quirky family dynamic is only enhanced by Bachmeier’s engaging personality. Teammates describe him as a fun leader who enjoys bonding through games like chess, pingpong, and Settlers of Catan.

During fall camp, Bachmeier demonstrated impressive skill by throwing the fewest interceptions and most completions among quarterbacks. His rapid grasp of the playbook and ability to earn his teammates’ trust were critical in winning the starting position. “He’s very, very smart. He’s up to speed,” noted Roderick.

Bachmeier understands the pressure that comes with being a freshman quarterback at a historically strong program. “It’s a huge honor to represent such a quarterback-oriented university,” he said, reflecting on the legacy of players like Steve Young and Zach Wilson.

The duality of Bachmeier’s character – a fierce competitor with a lighthearted approach – may be just what BYU needs to navigate the challenges ahead. As he prepares for the season, he’s committed to maintaining his unique style, connecting with teammates, and fully embracing his path in college football.