Sports
BYU Freshman Dybantsa Shines with Historic Triple-Double Performance
PROVO, Utah – Freshman AJ Dybantsa has made headlines for the BYU men’s basketball team as he closed out non-conference play in style. On December 30, 2025, Dybantsa recorded a historic 30-point triple-double during a commanding 109-81 victory over Eastern Washington, earning him Big 12 Player and Newcomer of the Week honors.
Dybantsa, a 6-foot-9 forward, scored 33 points while also grabbing ten rebounds and dishing out ten assists. This performance made him the first player in BYU history to achieve a 30-point triple-double and the second in Big 12 history to do so with points, assists, and rebounds.
As the tenth-ranked Cougars prepare to begin their Big 12 schedule against the Kansas State Wildcats on January 3, they carry a seven-game winning streak. Dybantsa’s success on the court has been significant, as he leads the team with an impressive average of 23.1 points per game, just behind Duke’s Cameron Boozer nationally.
Head coach Kevin Young‘s offensive system has allowed Dybantsa to excel, with additional averages of 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, and a field goal percentage of 58.8, ranking fourth in the conference.
Senior teammate Richie Saunders has also contributed significantly, averaging 18.6 points and providing stability on both ends. Former Baylor guard Rob Wright III rounds out the Cougars’ offensive trio with 16.2 points and 5.5 assists per game. As BYU gears up for the challenges of conference play, the excitement around Dybantsa’s performances continues to grow.
“He’s a world-class talent,” noted one sports analyst. Dybantsa’s exceptional rise in college basketball, combined with his commitment to his community, hints at a bright future ahead.
