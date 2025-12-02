BYU’s Kalani Sitake to Remain Head Coach Amid Penn State Interest

PROVO, Utah — Kalani Sitake will continue as head coach of BYU football, despite recent interest from Penn State. Sources confirmed that discussions took place, but no deal was reached.

As Penn State searches for a new head coach after firing James Franklin, BYU’s Sitake emerged as a top candidate. Recently, however, Sitake has indicated his intention to remain in Provo and has begun to inform others of his decision, suggesting that BYU is preparing to offer him a lucrative contract.

Since taking the helm in 2016, Sitake has led BYU to a successful tenure, achieving over 65% of wins. His coaching has resulted in a remarkable record, including an 11-2 season in 2024 and an ongoing 11-1 record this year, with the team vying for a Big 12 title.

This Saturday, BYU will face No. 5 Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship game, providing an opportunity for the Cougars to secure an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff. The game’s outcome is crucial, as it could secure BYU’s postseason aspirations.

Following a challenging 2023 season, where BYU transitioned into the Big 12 with a 2-7 record, the program has rebounded, posting a combined 15-3 record in the last two seasons. With Sitake at the helm, the Cougars have established a strong offensive reputation and effective recruiting strategies.

In light of the coaching speculation, Sitake expressed, “This is a great distraction to have. It means things are going well for us.” He highlighted his commitment to focusing on the championship game, avoiding distractions from coaching rumors.

As BYU’s fourth head coach since LaVell Edwards, Sitake has been pivotal in revitalizing the program, leading it to compete effectively in a Power Five conference. His dedication to BYU is evident; Sitake has often said the school is not just a job for him but a significant part of his life and identity.