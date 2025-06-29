BYU Quarterback Jake Retzlaff Faces Suspension Amid Assault Allegations

PROVO, Utah – BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff is facing a possible seven-game suspension amid allegations of sexual assault, multiple sources tell The Salt Lake Tribune. The news raises the prospect of Retzlaff missing more than half of the 2025 season, leading him to consider leaving the program, according to a source close to the situation.

The sources chose to remain anonymous as they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. Efforts to reach BYU for comment on the situation were not immediately successful.

Retzlaff has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman, referred to in court documents as Jane Doe A.G., at his home in Provo in November 2023. Through his attorney, Retzlaff has denied the allegations, claiming that his encounter with the woman was consensual.

In legal filings submitted to Utah’s 3rd District Court, Retzlaff maintained his innocence, as his actions were characterized as consensual. The implications of these findings may impact his standing with BYU, which is governed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and follows a strict Honor Code.

The Honor Code mandates adherence to principles such as abstaining from premarital sex and encourages students to “live a chaste and virtuous life.” Should the suspension proceed, it would pose a significant disruption to Retzlaff’s season, which includes a matchup against nationally ranked Colorado.