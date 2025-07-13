BYU Quarterback Jake Retzlaff Withdraws Amid Suspension Fallout

PROVO, Utah — BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff announced on Friday that he is officially withdrawing from the university and its football program. This decision follows news of a planned seven-game suspension related to violations of the school’s honor code.

Retzlaff shared his news on social media, stating it was a difficult choice influenced by many factors, including his growth at BYU. He expressed gratitude for his teammates and coaches, saying, ‘BYU has meant more to me than just football. It’s been a place of growth — spiritually, mentally, and physically.’

Reports surfaced in late June that Retzlaff could face disciplinary action for violating BYU’s strict standards on personal conduct. This included an allegation from a civil suit filed earlier in the year that he raped and assaulted a woman, a claim he denied.

The civil lawsuit was dismissed in late June, but Retzlaff’s involvement in an honor code violation led the university to consider a suspension. In light of these challenges, Retzlaff opted to step away from BYU and seek opportunities at another institution.

In its public statement, BYU Athletics expressed gratitude for Retzlaff’s contributions to the program, wishing him well in his future endeavors. Coach Kalani Sitake remarked on the impact of Retzlaff’s departure, noting that the team must now pivot to prepare for the upcoming season without their starting quarterback.

Retzlaff’s exit has left BYU in search of a new starting quarterback, with no immediate frontrunner as several players, including McCae Hillstead, Treyson Bourguet, and Bear Bachmeier, compete for the starting role.

‘My journey is far from over — and I’m more motivated than ever to keep chasing my goals,’ Retzlaff added in his statement, hinting at his intentions to continue his football career at another school.