No. 19 BYU Women’s Volleyball Opens Season with Victories

PROVO, Utah — No. 19 BYU women’s volleyball began its season with two wins at the dōTERRA Classic at Smith Fieldhouse on August 29, 2025. The Cougars defeated FDU and Central Michigan in straight and four sets, respectively.

In the first match against FDU, BYU swept the Knights 25-16, 25-12, and 25-15. Freshman outside hitter Suli Davis made an impressive debut, contributing 14 kills and a hitting percentage of .500. The Cougars dominated, hitting .432 compared to FDU’s .061. BYU also recorded 38 kills, out-blocking FDU 8-0, while serving 10 aces throughout the match.

“I was just excited to contribute to the team,” Davis said after the match. “I tried to play my game and stay focused.”

In the opening set, BYU took control early but faced a brief challenge from FDU, who cut the lead to 5-4. However, a series of runs from the Cougars increased their lead to set point, where Callahan sealed the set with a kill.

The second set saw BYU pull ahead with a 6-0 run fueled by Davis’s kills. The Cougars maintained a significant lead and finished strong, with Little Chambers contributing another ace to close the frame.

In the final set, BYU continued its momentum, quickly building a lead and finishing the match with a kill from Davis.

Later that evening, BYU faced off against Central Michigan, winning in four sets, 25-18, 22-25, 25-15, and 25-21. The Cougars tied a rally-scoring era record with 14 aces in this match. Sophia Callahan and Claire Little Chambers set career highs with five and four aces respectively.

“We worked really hard in practice, and it feels good to see it pay off,” Callahan said. “We are still focused on improving each game.”

BYU finished the match with 55 kills against Central Michigan’s 46, and out-hit the Chippewas .313 to .250. In the fourth set, the Cougars pushed through Central Michigan’s defenses, closing the match with a double block.

The Cougars will continue their play at the dōTERRA Classic against High Point on Saturday at 4 p.m. MDT.