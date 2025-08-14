Cade Horton Leads Cubs in Wild Card Race Amid Struggles

CHICAGO, IL – The Chicago Cubs are trying to stay relevant in the National League playoff race as they look to rookie pitcher Cade Horton for a boost. Often seen as underdogs, the Cubs had a significant lead in the NL Central earlier this season, but have now slipped to 7 ½ games behind the division-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

The Cubs’ recent performance has been disappointing, including a loss to the Brewers earlier this week. Their offense has struggled, and injuries have left their pitching rotation in disarray. This has made Horton’s rapid rise as a starting pitcher all the more important.

Horton, the seventh overall pick in the 2022 draft from the University of Oklahoma, made his major league debut on May 10. With a strong performance in the minors, including a 1.24 ERA in Triple-A, Horton stepped into the Cubs’ rotation when injuries struck.

Over his first two months in the majors, Horton experienced the typical ups and downs of a rookie pitcher. He posted a 4.80 ERA in nine early starts but showed promise that suggested he could thrive under pressure.

On July 3, Horton demonstrated his potential with a remarkable seven scoreless innings in a Cubs victory. Following a brief setback, he has now not allowed a run in his last four starts, marking a streak of 23 ⅓ scoreless innings – the longest for a Cubs rookie, joining the ranks of legends like Greg Maddux and Kerry Wood.

Cubs president Jed Hoyer acknowledged that Horton was involved in trade discussions as the team looked to bolster its starting rotation at the deadline. However, the organization decided against trading Horton, valuing his long-term potential.

With talented pitchers such as Eduardo Rodriguez and Michael Soroka in the rotation, Horton’s position seems increasingly secure. However, the Cubs are mindful of his workload, as he has already pitched more this season than he did in either of the last two seasons combined. The Cubs are concerned about keeping Horton healthy as they aim for a playoff run.

As the season progresses, the Cubs will look to balance Horton’s development with their postseason aspirations. If they can maintain their momentum and keep Horton in form, he could play a crucial role in their playoff rotation.