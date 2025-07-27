Cadillac F1 Team Finalizes Driver Lineup for 2026 Season

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — The Cadillac F1 team has reportedly finalized its driver lineup for the 2026 season, with Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as the leading candidates.

Caddillac received approval to join the Formula One grid back in March, marking it as the sport’s eleventh team. The organization is rapidly developing its competitiveness and preparing to construct a competitive car. Team principal Adam Lowdon stated that various drivers have engaged in discussions regarding the potential opportunity.

Lowdon indicated that Bottas and Perez have emerged as top choices to bolster the team’s performance. Bottas, currently a reserve driver for Mercedes, was previously linked with Alpine but appears more likely to join Cadillac. Meanwhile, Perez has been out of F1 since 2024 after his contract with Red Bull was not renewed and is eager to return under the right conditions.

Perez recently commented on his desire to return: “The answer is yes, I do want to return, but only if the right project comes along, one where I feel I truly belong.” He underscored the need for a supportive environment that prioritizes growth and teamwork.

Lowdon confirmed that negotiations with both drivers are ongoing, emphasizing that they aim to finalize agreements soon. “Yeah, we are talking to Mick [Schumacher],” he also mentioned, indicating interest in the young driver even as Cadillac explores their options.

Lowdon is considering various talents, including others from junior racing categories, in addition to experienced drivers. Names like Felipe Drugovich and Fred Vesti have been discussed. The emphasis remains on building a balanced team of experienced and promising new drivers.

As preparations ramp up for Cadillac’s full entry into the F1 circuit, the team aims to secure the best driver lineup possible before the 2026 season kicks off.